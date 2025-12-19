John Campbell: Star Journalist Back to Co-Host Radio New Zealand Morning Report

Some voices become a daily routine for listeners, especially for people who listen a sports commentary or the radio. You just don't hear them, you grow up with them and follow their saying. John Campbell, a star journalist from New Zealand, is one of those voices for their people.

Yes, you heard it right, Campbell is coming back to radio after spending years in TV journalism and storytelling. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) has announced that Campbell is back as the new co-host of Morning Report, joining Ingrid Hipkiss by replacing Corin Dann, who is stepping into the role of RNZ’s Business Editor.

Coming back on New Zealand's most influential breakfast news programme, Campbell said it feels personal to him. He states he missed the energy of daily news. Campbell, over the years, hosted several shows such as 3 News, Campbell Live, Checkpoint, and Breakfast.

Also Read | Wiz Khalifa Sentenced to 9-Months in Romanian Prison for Weed Possession.

Campbell said he has missed the "racing heart" of breaking news, which gives pressure and urgency and a need to respond instantly to political events and unexpected developments. He said he has listened to the programme since it first began and his parents' morning starts from it. For Campbell, Morning Report was his first introduction to what journalism could be, a space where powerful people are questioned, and ordinary voices are heard.