John Tinniswood, World's Oldest Man Dies at 112 in Southport, London

The world's oldest man, who was born the same year that the Titanic sank, has died at the age of 112.Guinness World Records said John Tinniswood, who was born in Liverpool, died on Monday at a care home in Southport.Tinniswood was born on August 26, 1912 in Liverpool, the city where he grew up and eventually met his wife, Blodwen.

Tinniswood lived to be the fourth-oldest British man in recorded history. He is survived by his daughter, four grandchildren Annouchka, Marisa, Toby and Rupert and three great-grandchildren Tabitha, Callum and Nieve.A statement from his family said: "John had many fine qualities. He was intelligent, decisive, brave, calm in any crisis, talented at maths and a great conversationalist.”

They added: "John moved to the Hollies Rest Home just before his 100th birthday and his kindness and enthusiasm for life were an inspiration to the care home staff and his fellow residents." John always liked to say thank you. So on his behalf, thanks to all those who cared for him over the years, including his carers at the Hollies Care Home, his GPs, district nurses, occupational therapist and other NHS staff."Tinniswood served in the Royal Army Pay Corps during the Second World War, responsible for administering finances as well as organizing food supplies and locating stranded soldiers. After the war, he spent his career working in accounts for Shell and BP before retiring in 1972, aged 60.



