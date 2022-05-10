Journalist Danish Siddiqui, killed in Afghanistan, wins Pulitzer Prize

Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui is among four Indians honoured with the prestigious Pulitzer Prize 2022 in the feature photography category.Siddiqui and his colleagues Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave from the Reuters news agency won the award, announced on Monday, for “images of Covid’s toll in India that balanced intimacy and devastation, while offering viewers a heightened sense of place”, according to The Pulitzer Prizes website. Their work was moved from the breaking news photography category by the judges.

Danish Siddiqui was the Chief Photographer for Reuters, based in India. He graduated with a degree in economics from Jamia Millia Islamia, where he would later pursue post-graduation studies in Mass Communication. He received the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography, as part of a team of photographers, for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.In 2021, he was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban forces in Spin Boldak, near the Pakistan border. Siddiqui is survived by his two children and wife, a German national. Some of his major works include covering the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugee crisis, Hong Kong protests and Nepal earthquakes.

