Journalist Janan Hussain killed during attack on passenger's vehicles in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], November 22 : A deadly gun attack on passenger vehicles reportedly claimed the lives of at least 42 people, including journalist Janan Hussain in the Ochut area of Kurram district on Wednesday.

Hussain, the General Secretary of the Parachinar Press Club, was returning from Malaysia to his hometown of Parachinar when the convoy he was travelling came under heavy fire.

Janan Hussain had just returned from Malaysia and was on his way to Parachinar when the attack occurred. He was with other passengers when the shooting began.

In a post on X, journalist Hamid Mir stated, "Another journalist Janan Hussain killed in Kurram yesterday along with 42 others. He was coming back from Malaysia and was going home to Parachinar. My condolences to his family and friends. 10 journalists have been killed in Pakistan this year 2024."

The attack left the local community in shock, and shops and educational institutions in Parachinar were closed in mourning. Tributes have poured in for Hussain, who was remembered for his work and commitment to journalism in the region.

According to district police and hospital officials, among the deceased were security personnel, women, and children.

As reported by the Dawn, Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsood has warned that the death toll may rise as more bodies are recovered. The convoy, consisting of approximately 200 vehicles, was travelling from Parachinar to Peshawar when it was ambushed by gunmen.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the massacre in a district of Pakistan known for ongoing sectarian violence between heavily armed Shiite and Sunni Muslim tribes, as reported by the Dawn.

Authorities in Kurram attribute the recent outbreak of violence to a land dispute, which has fueled weeks of armed clashes and resulted in the deaths of over 100 people between August and October.

The death of journalist Janan Hussain marked the killing of the 10th journalist in Pakistan in 2024, highlighting the dangers faced by the press in Pakistan.

Kurram district, which borders Afghanistan, has long been plagued by sectarian violence and land disputes between local tribes, contributing to the instability in the area. The tragedy has sparked calls for urgent rescue operations and an end to the ongoing violence in the region.

