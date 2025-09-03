JP Nadda meets Singapore PM Lawrence Wong in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 3 : Union Health Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday met Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in New Delhi during the latter's official visit to India.

The Singaporean PM arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a three-day official visit, during which he is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Wong, accompanied by his wife Loo Tze Lui, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Rajghat. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM Lawrence Wong of Singapore paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Raj Ghat. Bapu's universal ideals of truth and non-violence continue to inspire us."

On Tuesday, Wong held discussions with Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, focusing on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. In a post on X, the Ministry of Finance stated that the discussion centred on enhancing cooperation in critical areas, including trade and investment, fintech, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, and connectivity.

Both sides also expressed a firm commitment to deepen collaboration, marking a pivotal moment as India and Singapore celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

The meeting was also attended by Singapore's acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance, Jeffrey Siow, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry, Gan Siow Huang. The Singapore Prime Minister stated that discussions took place on the outcomes of the recently concluded third round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held last month.

"Glad to reconnect with India Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. We discussed the outcomes of the recently held 3rd India-SG Ministerial Roundtable, and our interest to collaborate on cross-border data flows and capital markets," Wong stated in the post on X.

This is PM Wong's first visit to India as Singapore's Prime Minister. He is accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation, including Cabinet Ministers and senior officials.

