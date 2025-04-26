JSMM Chairman appeals to India: 'Sindh Is Not Pakistan' amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

Munich [Germany], April 26 : Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) Chairman Shafi Burfat has appealed to the Indian leadership to distinguish between the Sindhi people and the Punjabi-dominated Pakistani state in any potential military conflict.

In a detailed statement, Burfat positioned Sindh as a distinct and historically oppressed nation, forcibly incorporated into Pakistan in 1947. "Sindh is not Pakistan," Burfat declared, alleging that the region was annexed without the consent of its people and has faced systemic cultural and political suppression by what he described as a "Punjabi military establishment."

His statement depicted a stark picture of internal colonialism within Pakistan, drawing comparisons between the historic genocide in Bangladesh and the current plight of Sindhis, Baloch, Pashtuns, and other marginalised communities.

Calling on India to act with caution and strategic clarity if tensions escalate, Burfat urged, "Please do not target Sindh's cities, people, irrigation systems, or cultural heritage - especially Mohenjo-Daro," referring to the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation site he described as a shared symbol of human heritage.

Positioning Sindh as a natural ally of India, Burfat highlighted the Sindhi people's commitment to peace, pluralism, and humanism. "We do not see India as an enemy," he said, adding that many in Sindh view India as a cultural homeland. He emphasised the longstanding historical and civilisational ties between Sindh and India, predating the creation of Pakistan.

Burfat also condemned Pakistan's role in promoting religious extremism and terrorism across the region, including in Jammu and Kashmir. He asserted that the "Punjabi military elite use terrorism as a tool of state policy," and stressed, "These are not Sindh's wars," urging India to target only the Pakistani military and extremist infrastructure based in Punjab.

The JSMM Chairman's appeal comes as tensions remain high following a recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent civilian lives.

