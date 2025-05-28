JSMM chairman Shafi Burfat condemns Pakistan's atrocities in Sindh, calls for global support for Sindhudesh freedom struggle

Munich [Germany], May 28 : Shafi Burfat, the Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), criticised the ongoing human rights violations carried out by Pakistan's military and intelligence services against political activists in Sindh.

He accused the Pakistani state of being a radical, extremist government rooted in jihadist ideology, responsible for systematic oppression, enforced disappearances, torture, and the brutal killing of pro-independence Sindhi activists.

Burfat's remarks came as the Sindhi community came together to conduct funeral prayers for martyr Irfan Laghari, who was shot and killed on May 20 during a peaceful demonstration in Moro, Sindh. According to Burfat, Laghari and fellow activist Zahid Laghari were targeted and murdered by Pakistani intelligence agents dressed in police uniforms. Allegedly, Irfan Laghari's body was abducted from the Civil Hospital in Hyderabad and only returned to his family after persistent protests online and on the ground.

"Pakistan is an oppressive and unnatural entity founded on an extremist, jihadist, and fanatical religious ideology," Burfat said. "The Sindhi population has been forcibly oppressed, politically silenced, and economically exploited. Political figures like Irfan Laghari are being pursued and executed in broad daylight, while their murderers remain unpunished," he added.

Burfat accused Pakistan of branding secular, pro-independence Sindhi political organisations as "terrorist groups," while concurrently shielding and promoting internationally designated terrorists such as Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, and even granting refuge to Osama bin Laden in the past.

"JSMM and other movements advocating for Sindh's freedom have been outlawed, whereas terrorist organisations receive state support. The security establishment of Pakistan uses terror as a means to silence indigenous movements and advance its extremist agenda," he stated.

Burfat further asserted that the Sindhi nation is enduring "one of the most severe forms of political suppression, economic exploitation, and violent oppression" within Pakistan.

He highlighted that hundreds of Sindhi leaders and activists are currently detained in clandestine torture facilities operated by intelligence agencies. This includes notable JSMM members such as Roheel Laghari, Ijaz Gaho, Sohail Bhatti, and Pathan Khan Zehrani, all allegedly imprisoned for their political beliefs.

In reflecting on Pakistan's history, Burfat made parallels with the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh, where over three million Bengalis were slaughtered by the Pakistani military for pursuing independence. "The global community's silence at that time has permitted Pakistan to repeat its atrocities against oppressed nations such as Sindh, Balochistan, and East Turkistan today," he claimed.

Burfat concluded with a strong call to the international community and said, "It is time for the world to reassess its unjust allegiance to Pakistan. The inaction of global powers is empowering a nuclear-capable, jihadist regime to perpetrate further crimes against humanity. We beseech the international community, the United Nations, and human rights organisations to support Sindhudesh and other historically oppressed nations in their fight for freedom."

