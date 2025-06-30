"Justice will be served," Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security says on Idaho incident

Washington, DC [US], June 30 : Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem on Sunday said that the department is monitoring the scene in Coeur d'Alene. Noem assured that justice will be served.

In a post on X, she said, "Homeland Security is actively monitoring the scene in Coeur d'Alene. Pray for Idaho's first responders. Justice will be served."

https://x.com/Sec_Noem/status/1939480555814277204

US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said that the US Department of Agriculture's Forest Service has mobilised additional resources to assist with the incident.

In a post on X, she said, "USDA's US Forest Service has mobilised additional firefighting and law enforcement resources to assist with this ongoing incident. We will continue to provide updates as we have them. I just spoke with Brad Little about the horrific attack on firefighters on our U.S. Forest Service land in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. We are praying for the victims and their families and will provide an update as more information becomes available."

https://x.com/SecRollins/status/1939482599904231742

https://x.com/SecRollins/status/1939477690785862042

Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Dan Bongino, said that FBI assets will also provide tactical and operational support.

In a post on X, he said, "FBI assets are headed to the scene in Coeur d'Alene to provide tactical and operational support. It is an active scene."

https://x.com/FBIDDBongino/status/1939463838048633105

Attorney General Pamela Bondi thanked the FBI for its assistance.

In a post on X, she said, "Thank you to our incredible FBI agents on the ground assisting local authorities in Idaho. We are praying for all."

https://x.com/AGPamBondi/status/1939473373848805649

Governor of Idaho, Brad Little, instructed the people to steer clear of the area and let the government officials do their jobs.

In a post on X, he said, "Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken. As this situation is still developing, please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs."

https://x.com/GovernorLittle/status/1939460833354072306

Two people, believed to be fire personnel, were fatally shot and others injured while responding to a brush fire in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and at least one active shooter continued to fire at law enforcement with high-powered rifles, CNN reported, quoting Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris.

A man who was found dead on Canfield Mountain in Idaho is believed to be the only shooter involved in a deadly ambush on firefighters Sunday, investigators said. The man is believed to have started a brush fire before shooting at responding firefighters, the Kootenai County sheriff said, as per CNN.

The blaze the firefighters were responding to has scorched about 20 acres with no structures damaged, officials said. Residents were advised to be prepared "should further action need to be taken."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor