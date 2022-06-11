Justin Bieber suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Justin Bieber, the 'Baby' hitmaker, is currently battling a serious illness. Justin Bieber is one of the most famous popular singers in the world. Recently, the singer announced to tour many countries of the world for the promotion of his album 'Justice'. However, now Justin has postponed his tour for a few days. His fans around the world were disappointed to hear the news. However, he also shared a video explaining the reason behind this. In this he has revealed his illness.

In the video, Justin claims to have half his face paralyzed. Justin Bieber has revealed that he suffers from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has paralyzed his face.

Speaking about his current condition in the video, Justin said, "You see, I can't even blink my eyes. I can't even smile on this side of my face. That's why my show was canceled. Many people are disappointed with this. I want to tell them, I am not physically fit at this time. I hope you guys understand me. '

Justin said he doesn't know how long it will take to recover. However, he is recovering from this through relaxation and therapy. "Right now I'm just taking a break and trying to recover and get back on set, so that I can do what I was born to do," he said.

This is the third time Bieber has postponed his tour. His previous tour was canceled due to the Corona pandemic. Justin's tour was scheduled to begin in 2020. However, the worldwide corona pandemic was already delayed until 2021. Later, it was once again postponed to 2022 and now the cancellation of the tour has shocked its fans once again.

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS) is a rare neurological disease. These include rashes around the ears, on the face or mouth, which are painful. In addition, paralysis can occur on the patient's face. It can also cause serious deafness. When the varicella-zoster virus infects the nerves of the head, it becomes a rare disease.