‘Kannappa’ starring Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu wraps up 1st schedule in New Zealand

Mumbai, Dec 24 The upcoming film ‘Kannappa’, which stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead, has completed its first schedule in New Zealand.

The 90-day shoot unfolded amidst the breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand, bringing together a team of 600 talented actors and technicians from New Zealand, Thailand, and India. The film also stars Mohanlal and Prabhas.

Chairman of AVA Entertainment M. Mohan Babu took to his social media to announce the completion of the first schedule of ‘Kannappa’.

Mohan Babu’s post reads: “Our 90-day first schedule shoot for 'Kannappa' in New Zealand has just wrapped up. It was an amazing experience with a team of 600 talented actors and technicians from New Zealand, Thailand, and India, led by Vishnu Manchu as our protagonist. With the blessings of Lord Shiva and Shirdi Sainath, we're now heading back to India after filming in the stunning landscapes of New Zealand.”

With the most difficult schedule of the film completed, the ‘Kannappa’ team now prepares to return to India, carrying with them wonderful memories and the zest to outshine themselves in the second schedule and to set the perfect stage for the magnum opus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor