Karachi faces severe water shortages amid another leak at Dhabeji pumping station

Karachi [Pakistan], January 23 : The water crisis in Karachi has worsened as a recently repaired pipeline at the Dhabeji pumping station has sprung another leak, as reported by the Express Tribune.

According to the Express tribune, the situation has been exacerbated by reduced water supply at government hydrants and a halt in operations at several regional pumping stations. Citizens are now forced to purchase water from tankers at inflated prices.

A spokesperson for the Water Corporation explained that two pipeline lines were affected due to a power breakdown, causing a significant shortfall of 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, or 300 million gallons over the past three days. Though repair work on line number 5 began on Wednesday, a leak was discovered, and efforts to fix it are still ongoing. Meanwhile, repairs on line number 01 have not yet started, Express Tribune reported.

The city's water supply system relies on 24 pumps, but currently, only 14 are operational, further compounding the crisis. As a result, numerous areas across the city are experiencing severe water shortages, affecting residents and businesses alike. The ongoing repairs and limited pump availability continue to disrupt the daily water supply, leaving citizens in urgent need of alternative solutions, as reported by Express Tribune.

Earlier on Monday, Karachi experienced a water shortfall of 100 million gallons per day following an unexpected power outage at the Dhabeji Pumping Station, disrupting the city's water supply, the Dawn reported. The breakdown caused a complete halt to all operations at the pumping station.

The Dhabeji Pumping Station, operated by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), plays a crucial role in supplying water to Karachi. However, over the past ten years, it has experienced ongoing maintenance and technical problems, causing frequent disruptions in the city's water supply. These issues have made it difficult to ensure a reliable and consistent flow of water to Karachi's residents.

