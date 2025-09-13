Karachi man accused of assaulting minor girls since 2016 remanded in police custody for 5 days

Karachi [Pakistan], September 13 : A local court has remanded a man suspected of sexually assaulting several minor girls since 2016 into police custody for just five days to aid further investigation, Geo News reported.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday following multiple complaints of assaults on children in Karachi's Qayyumabad area.

According to South Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mehroze Ali, three separate cases were registered against the suspect over a week. The suspect had allegedly targeted several young girls multiple times, he added.

The police officer also revealed that the suspect had been involved in such acts since 2016 and would lure the victims with money before sexually assaulting them, as per Geo News.

During the investigation, the police recovered over 100 videos of assaults from the suspect's mobile phone and a USB device containing more videos. The suspect reportedly rented a room and a shop in the area where he would take the girls, enticing them with money.

An initial police report revealed that the suspect first arrived in Karachi from Abbottabad in 2011. In 2016, he moved to Qayyumabad and started running a cart to sell juice. Investigators added that since 2016, he had been targeting children between the ages of five and 12.

The report further added that the suspect would offer small rewards to children who came to his cart and then take them upstairs to the room, where the crimes were allegedly committed, according to Geo News.

South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Asad Raza said that the suspect targeted another girl just a few days ago. Still, she managed to secretly take away a USB device from his place, which was later found to contain over 100 videos related to the assaults.

The report confirmed that the suspect would record videos of the acts. A diary was also recovered from his possession, which contained details of some of the victims.

The police produced the suspect before a judicial magistrate in Karachi (South) earlier in the day. The court granted the police a five-day physical remand of the suspect and handed him over to investigators for further questioning.

According to police officials, the suspect in the case, who is being interrogated, had been registered at the Defence Police Station following his arrest on Thursday night. Further probe into the matter is underway, they added.

