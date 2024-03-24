Karachi: Transgender community holds protest against recent mob attack

Karachi [Pakistan], March 24 : The transgender or Khwajasira community organised a protest outside the Karachi Press Club on Saturday in response to a recent mob attack on transgender women in Gulistan-i-Jauhar on March 18, reported Dawn.

One after the other, the transpersons shared their grievances during the demonstrations amid chants of "Jaagi jaagi moorat jaagi [the transpersons have awakened]", "Hum pe afat tooti hai, ye azaadi jhoooti hai [we have been made miserable, this freedom is debatable] ", "Jab tak moorat tang rahe gi, jang rahe gi, jang rahe gi [till the time we are not at peace, there will be only war, no peace]" and "shame, shame".

According to Dawn, transgender activist and politician Shahzadi Rai emphasised the significance of the gathering on Pakistan Day, stressing that despite more than 75 years of freedom and independence, the transgender community continues to strive for freedom, respect, and justice.

"The Khwajasira community is still struggling for basic rights, as was seen during the recent mob attack on some poor transpersons in Gulistan-i-Jauhar," said Shahzadi.

"What we do is our business. We don't question or judge your existence. Then why won't you let us live our lives?" she questioned.

"The transgender community is even more vulnerable than women in this country," she pointed out, as per Dawn.

President of Gender Interactive Alliance Bindiya Rana also stated that the transgender community in Pakistan had received more threats than help. "I ask civil society, I ask the government. Can you give us jobs?"

"You see and comment on our way of dressing, our makeup. You don't see our empty stomachs, our bleeding hearts. Has anyone even thought about giving us a ration package in Ramazan? No. You speak of the rights of minorities. Well, we are also a minority," she said.

Another transgender activist, Mazhar Anjum, who had joined the protest despite being quite unwell, rolled up her sleeve to display a cannula still inserted in her arm. "I just had to come and stand by my community despite feeling quite weak," she said.

Two young transgender activists, Rabia Ahmed and Bubbles, said that they felt that they had had enough. "Our community, too, has had enough. We have been targeted so many times and the state media still won't report the heinous crimes committed against members of our community," they said.

Women's rights activist and chairperson of the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women, Nuzhat Shirin, said that she had to come and stand by the transgender community during their protest. "We have to do something for them. We must raise our voice for them because they are also human beings, deserving human rights," she said. "Please don't consider yourself alone," she added.

Arzoo, another transgender activist there, thanked Ms Shirin for her kind support. "We really need your support. Thank you," she said.

Sherry, another transgender activist, said that her community by now was pretty much used to all the injustices.

"We only get injustice, so we are immune to it now," she said, adding: "We are not considered human beings even though we are humans who are worried, unsafe and hurt, looking for justice."

Human rights activist and a supporter of transpersons Pastor Ghazala Shafique said that it was unfortunate and shameful how transpersons were treated. "They are ogled, attacked and laughed at. They are constantly afraid for their lives," she said.

"But this society must give them their due rights. We are thankful to the Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif for standing with the transgender community. We also look to the Sindh CM for a similar stance," she added.

Finally, Bindiya Rana said that if her community is still denied their rights, they will hold sit-ins to block all the major roads of Karachi.

"We want the Governor of Sindh, Kamran Tessori and the Sindh CM, Syed Murad Ali Shah, to hear us out. We also ask them to consider us when handing out relief packages for Ramazan," she said.

