Karachi University blast: Phosphorous was used in bomb

The investigating agencies probing the blast near a Confucius Institute in Karachi University have said that 'Phosphorous' was used as an agent in the bomb that was detonated, local media reported.

On Tuesday afternoon, a vehicle exploded near Confucius Institute - a Chinese language teaching center in Karachi University - in which four people including three Chinese nationals were killed.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which has been resisting the Chinese investments in Balochistan, especially under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has claimed responsibility for this incident.

BLA also stated that it was the first time that this was the first time they had employed a female suicide bomber.

Tuesday's terrorist attack was not a normal one, as the involvement of an educated woman proved how deep the sense of alienation had been penetrated among the Baloch people, PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain said.

Pakistan's mainstream and nationalist political parties on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to take the incident as a "final wake-up call" and resolve the issue of missing persons at the earliest as a major confidence-building measure to end the sense of deprivation among the Baloch people, Dawn reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

