Kashmir getting ready to showcase its beauty to G20 delegates

New Delhi [India], May 1 : In its ongoing G20 meetings in various sectors, India will soon host a tourism working group meeting in Srinagar - the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir in May.

For the first time after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, Jammu and Kashmir will be hosting an international event in which delegates from G20 member states, guest countries and several international orgzations will participate.

Kashmir is known for its breathtaking beauty. Naturally what could have been better to hold a tourism working group meeting other than Srinagar? By holding the meeting in Srinagar, India also wants to convey a strong message to the global community about the stability of the place. It wants to portray the peaceful ambience of the place.

India took over the presidency of the G20 in December 2022. It is expected to host a total of 215 meetings across 55 locations this year.

Some components of the ongoing smart city project in Srinagar have been tweaked, with contracts being reworked and deadlines advanced by a month or two, to have them completed ahead of a G20 tourism working group meeting to be held between May 22 and 24, reported The Economic Times.

Around 50 delegates are expected to participate in the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, which will allow India to refute Pakistan's claims of human rights violations in the Kashmir Valley.

Indian officials and former diplomats said the G-20 presidency offers an opportunity to showcase New Delhi's leading role in global affairs, particularly when the world is confronting multiple geopolitical and economic crises, reported DW.com.

"This is proforma outrage by Pakistan. The reaction is unsurprising, given that the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement does not want to give reason to Imran Khan to question their Kashmir posture," Ajay Bisaria, a former high commissioner to Pakistan told DW.

"Pakistan would be well advised not to overhype the issue since that would only reduce its own diplomatic space. Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India," former diplomat Meera Shankar told DW.

"Its economy is tourism focused and the climate there is very pleasant in May when temperatures in the rest of India are very high. It is an appropriate venue to hold a tourism-related meeting."

Preparations for meetings are underway in Srinagar and adjoining areas. Foreign delegates will also be taken on a sightseeing tour to Baramulla, Dachigam National Park, and to the ski resort of Gulmarg.

Jammu and Kashmir is also expecting an investment of Rs 75,000 crore in 2023. Pharmaceuticals, cold storage, food processing, packaging, logistics, medi-cities, educational institutions etc have shown a keen interest in setting up n units in J-K. Also, there are foreign investment proposals worth almost Rs 3,000 crore, including from the Lulu group, Times of India had reported earlier.

In March, an Emirati property company announced a USD 60 million project to build a shopping mall and offices in Srinagar, reported ForeignPolicy.com.

India has already held G-20 tourism meetings in the states of Gujarat and West Bengal earlier this year and has scheduled another in the state of Goa in June.

