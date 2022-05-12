Kashmiri Pandit govt employee Rahul Bhat shot dead in J&K's Budgam

In a shocking incident, a Kashmiri Pandit, Rahul Bhat, was shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday afternoon. He succumbed to his injuries a little while later.The incident took place at the Tehsildar office in Chadoora in central Kashmir.

The victim was a member of the Kashmiri Pandit community. The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted after the incident, "Terrorists fired upon one employee namely Shri Rahul Bhat from minority community in Tehsildar office Chadoora, Budgam."After the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the area.

