Kaspersky, IIT Delhi partner to foster local cybersecurity talent in India

New Delhi, Dec 7 Global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have on Thursday announced partnership to work together to support and encourage the growth of cybersecurity-related research and educational initiatives at the Institute.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Kaspersky and IIT Delhi will work together to promote cybersecurity education and research to build a more robust cybersecurity workforce in India.

The MoU includes exchanging knowledge and expertise, developing educational materials, organising and promoting events to raise cybersecurity awareness, and sponsoring merit (academic) awards or prizes to encourage IIT Delhi students to pursue careers in ICT and Cybersecurity.

The partnership will also enhance the IIT Delhi graduates' desirability on the job market.

"The demand for cybersecurity professionals is expected to grow exponentially as India cements its position as the world's technology and innovation hub. Our collaboration with IIT Delhi proves our enduring commitment to the country to help further develop its programs to create more skilled and expert local cybersecurity professionals," said Adrian Hia, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky, in a statement.

"We must collaborate to develop the expertise and skills required to protect against cyber threats, which are increasing in both volume and sophistication. This collaboration will help to produce higher calibre cybersecurity experts in India and contribute to a more secure digital world," Hia added.

Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Professor Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean Corporate Relations of IIT Delhi, emphasised the imperative role educational institutions play in preparing the younger generation to counteract evolving cyber threats.

"As cyber threats continue to surge in complexity alongside technological advancements and automation, it is of paramount importance to equip our youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to defend against these challenges," Professor Panda said.

Last September, Kaspersky launched its newest cooperation programme for universities -- Academy Alliance -- to integrate the company's expertise and latest technologies into teaching to enhance students' academic outcomes.

Through this MOU, IIT Delhi is the first to participate in this educational partnership programme in the region

