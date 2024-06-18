Kazakh Foreign Ministry launches Goodwill Ambassadors project

Astana [Kazakhstan], June 18 : The Kazakh Foreign Ministry hosted a ceremony on June 6 to award Kazakhstan's Goodwill Ambassadors, bringing together stars from sports, science medicine and culture to represent the country and build bridges between nations.

The ministry's pioneering project is aimed to recognize and honour citizens who have made remarkable contributions to enhancing Kazakhstan's image abroad, The Astana Times reported.

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Murat Nurtleu personally handed the awards. Among the inaugural recipients are a diverse group of distinguished artists, researchers, doctors and athletes, all of whom have significantly elevated the nation's profile on the global stage.

They include Marat Bisengaliev, a renowned Kazakh violinist and orchestra conductor, Alexandr Vinokurov, Olympic champion and professional cyclist, Karipbek Kuyukov, an artist and activist of the anti-nuclear movement, pop singer Mirhidai Mirfarukh, known by his stage name Adam, prominent cardiac surgeon Yuriy Pya, researcher of historical maps Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov, chief conductor of Otyrar Sazy orchestra Dinara Tlendieva, and Sergei Tsyrulnikov, a prominent Kazakh athlete known for his achievements in strength sports, particularly in powerlifting and strongman competitions.

"Your active participation in charity events, modesty, and lack of self-promotion deserve special attention, emphasizing your high moral qualities. I am convinced that being a Goodwill Ambassador will increase your motivation and enthusiasm," said Murat Nurtleu addressing the ceremony.

"Thanks to your victories and brilliant performances on world stages, arenas, and conferences, the turquoise flag of our country is raised in different parts of the world, and our national anthem resounds proudly," added Nurtleu.

According to The Astana Times, expressing his feelings about receiving the award, Marat Bisengaliev, who has achieved international acclaim for his virtuoso violin performances, said it was unexpected. Bisengaliev is a founding music director at the Symphony Orchestra of India. He also founded the West Kazakhstan Philharmonic Orchestra in 2003 and the Almaty Symphony Orchestra in 2012.

"I have to say this is very unexpected but very pleasant. I am very happy to receive this award. (...) It means a lot to me. It is recognition and quite a big reward for someone who probably not so often in Kazakhstan, but I represent Kazakhstan as a Kazakh citizen wherever I go," Bisengaliev told The Astana Times.

He said he has worked extensively with the Symphony Orchestra of India in Mumbai.

"It is going very well. We are doing a lot of tours and recordings. It takes a lot of time. The recent tour to England was really successful and we plan to do more of that around the world," he said.

Alexander Vinokurov, now the general manager of the Astana Qazaqstan Team, a professional road cycling team based in Kazakhstan, described the award as a great honour.

"This status is an even greater incentive for me to work for the benefit of the nation. I will try to keep the bar," Vinokurov told The Astana Times.

He noted that the team is preparing for the main events of the seasonthe Tour de France and the Olympic Games, where they have secured three road race licenses.

"The Tour de France is the premier event for professional riders, second only to the Olympic Games. Having both events in one year presents an incredible opportunity. If we win a stage at the tour and secure a medal at the Olympics, it will be an outstanding season," said Vinokurov.

