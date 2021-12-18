Kazakhstan Foreign Minister arrives in India, to attend 3rd meeting of India-Central Asia Dialogue

Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi on Saturday arrived in New Delhi, informed Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Mukhtar Tileuberdi is scheduled to attend the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue.

"Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi arrives in New Delhi to attend the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue," Bagchi tweeted.

On Sunday, Jaishankar will be hosting the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi. Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will participate in the meeting.

As part of the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries are expected to pay a joint courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the second meeting was organised by India in October 2020 in digital video conference format.

( With inputs from ANI )

