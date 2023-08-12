Kazakhstan keen to bolster joint investments with UAE: Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports

Astana [Kazakhstan], August 12 (ANI/WAM): Oralov Askhat Razdykovich, Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, reaffirmed his country’s keenness to bolster its cooperation with the UAE, especially in sectors of importance to both countries, including cultural.

He added that his country is keen on striving to enhance joint investments with the UAE, noting that the opening of the “Abu Dhabi Plaza” project in Astana was an important addition to the Kazakh capital and has become one of its most famous landmarks.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Minister said that the investment of the Abu Dhabi Government in the project constitutes a model of what the two countries could achieve at the level of future projects.

“Abu Dhabi will always be an important partner for us, and we will be ready to provide all aspects of support to Emirati investors to ensure the development of existing areas of cooperation,” he added.

Abu Dhabi Plaza is a grand complex that includes a commercial and residential tower in the heart of the capital, Astana, and includes residential and commercial facilities. It includes a 4-star hotel and 400 parking spaces for the mall's guests, hotel guests, and office tower employees.

We look forward to benefiting from the UAE's experience in tourism and development, the Minister said, highlighting his country’s objective to add more vital facilities and resorts to its attractions, which currently includes many of them, such as the tallest building in the form of a tent in the world, and one of the most prominent mosques in the region, in addition to many national parks.

He explained that Kazakhstan has begun to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in terms of the number of flights to and from its cities. “We aim to double the number of tourists during the next two years to reach 4 million international tourists and 11 million domestic tourists,” he stated.

The Kazakh capital has become a suitable destination for investment, especially in the tourism, hospitality and entertainment sectors, and the government projects at the level of roads, infrastructure and service facilities, have prepared the city to attract more investments, the Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports concluded. (ANI/WAM)

