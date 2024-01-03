Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Mahra bint Khaled Al Nahyan

Dubai [UAE], January 3 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has offered his condolences on the passing of Her Highness Sheikha Mahra bint Khaled bin Sultan Al Nahyan, at Al Bateen mourning majlis in Abu Dhabi.

He expressed his sincere sympathies to Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Saeed Al Nahyan, and the family, and wished them courage and solace.

The mourning majlis was also attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State. (ANI/WAM)

