Khalistani terrorist Pannun vows to ‘shake foundations of Parliamant’

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a threat to attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13. The threat comes in the wake of an alleged foiled plot against Pannun's life, with December 13 marking the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack by terrorists.

In a video released by Pannun, he claimed that Indian agencies had unsuccessfully attempted to eliminate him, vowing retaliation by targeting the Parliament. The video featured a poster of Afzal Guru, the convict in the 2001 Parliament attack, bearing the caption 'Delhi Banega Khalistan' (Delhi will turn into Khalistan). Pannun's threat comes as Parliament is holding its Winter Session, which began on Monday and will continue until December 22. Security agencies are on high alert after Pannun's threatening video surfaced.

According to India Today reports, last month, The Financial Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that US authorities foiled a plot to kill Pannun and issued a warning to the Indian government over concerns it was involved in the plot.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun serves as the chief of the US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an organization banned in India, and is wanted by Indian investigative agencies. Additionally, US federal prosecutors have charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta, aged 52, for collaborating with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot. Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic. The US Justice Department, quoting court documents, disclosed that earlier this year, an Indian government employee, in collaboration with Gupta and others, directed a plot to assassinate a US citizen of Indian-origin and political activist residing in New York City.