Khamenei leads funeral prayer of Gen Big Mousavi killed by Israel

Tehran, Dec 28 Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Thursday led the prayers at the funeral of Brig Gen Sayyed Razi Mousavi, media reports said.

“The Supreme Leader paid tribute to this martyr’s tireless struggle and called for his companionship with the guardians of God,” the Iranian media reported.

The Iranian media reports said that the mourners chanted “Death to America, Death to Israel” during a funeral service for Mousavi at Iraq’s most revered Shi’ite shrine in the city of Najaf.

Brig Gen Mousavi was killed in an airstrike in Sayeda Zeinab area near Damascus, the capital of Syria on Wednesday. He was a high ranking officer in IRGC and was coordinating Iran's military operations in Syria.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Israel will pay a heavy price for killing Brig Gen Razi Mousavi.

Israel has alleged that Brig Gen Mousavi was responsible for coordinating the supply of arms and materials to Hezbollah.

Israelis have alleged that Iran and its IRGC is supporting Hamas and Hezbollah who work in coordination for attacking Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that Tel Aviv faces a tough countdown.

