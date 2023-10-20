Khushali Kumar turns rebel, Milind Soman transforms into a stylish spiritual guru in ‘Starfish’ new video

Mumbai, Oct 20 Actress Khushali Kumar has unveiled the promo of her upcoming feature film ‘Starfish’. A tale of drama and romance with an underwater theme, the actress has gone full rebel mode in bold fashion while her co-star, senior actor Milind Soman has turned into a stylish spiritual guru.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress upon showing the promo captioned: “Beneath the waves, secrets emerge. #Starfish in cinemas on 24th November.”

Upon releasing the promo on her social media, the actress donned an outfit which looked bold, stylish, powerful, and full of charm as she was standing staring at the vast ocean.

In the promo, she introduced all the main characters of the movie with their given tags which attest to their personality, with Khushali being called ‘Tara – The Rebel’.

This is followed by Milind Soman who is wearing sunglasses, a striped sleeveless dress and holding a guitar. An aged but very stylish man who exudes confidence, Milind is titled ‘Arlo - The Spiritual Guru’.

Tushar Khanna, who is making his debut with ‘Starfish’ plays the role of an officer called ‘Aman - Mr. Righteous’. From the promo, he looks like the most serious man in the film.

The last clip shows actor Ehaan Bhatt who plays the character of 'Neil - The Free Spirited’, who is playing an electric guitar with a totally uncaring and giddy attitude, perhaps the most fun character of the film.

Each reveal looks interesting and provides a unique glimpse of the characters, revealing very small details about them though simultaneously revealing next to nothing at all.

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal and written by Bina Nayak, the mysterious romance-drama is set in an underwater world, dealing with the heavy themes of grief and healing. Formerly titled ‘Starfish Pickle’, the movie is now simply called ‘Starfish’ and will release in theatres on November 24, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor