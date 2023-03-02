Kidu Mobile Medical Unit in Bodh Gaya concludes providing services

Bhutan's King His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's Kidu Mobile Medical Unit in Bodh Gaya on Saturday concluded providing medical services, The Bhutan Live reported.

The medical services were availed by almost 700 pilgrims with various complications.

The Kidu medical team which was set up at the Royal Bhutanese Temple in Bodh Gaya, provided medical services starting December last year. The unit first started in December 2016 upon the Royal command of His Majesty the King.

According to Doctor Phurb Dorji, the medical unit managed seven emergency cases and four patients were evacuated to Bhutan for further treatment, The Bhutan Live reported.

Dorji said that most patients suffered from lung diseases followed by diabetes and hypertension.

The Bhutan Live recently reported that Bhutan, which had earlier failed to meet targets for the elimination of malaria in 2018 and 2020, now aims to eliminate the disease by 2025.

Bhutan's Health Minister said that cross-border issues in the south especially during the COVID pandemic have hampered the country's progress to eliminate malaria.

In 2022, Bhutan recorded nine malaria cases. However, the ministry is analysing if those cases were from the community. Elimination of malaria does not imply total eradication of malaria, as per the news report.

According to the Health Minister, malaria elimination is achieved when the country does not report any indigenous or community cases. It means that the country could report imported malaria cases even if the country achieves elimination status, The Bhutan Live reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

