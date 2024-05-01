King Charles III returns to public duties with cancer treatment center visit

London [UK], May 1 : After months of battling an unspecified cancer, King Charles III has returned to his royal duties, marking his first official engagement since his diagnosis. Encouraged by his medical team's positive feedback on his progress, the 75-year-old monarch resumed public-facing activities with a visit to a cancer treatment center in London, CNN reported.

Accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, King Charles embarked on his visit to the cancer treatment center, where he engaged with patients and clinicians alike. Their presence was warmly received by well-wishers gathered nearby, as the royal couple exuded vitality and grace upon their arrival at the hospital.

Camilla, who has long been an advocate for cancer care and support through her presidency at Maggie's, provided steadfast support to her husband throughout the engagement, according to CNN.

Despite his recent health challenges, King Charles has remained committed to his role as patron of Macmillan Cancer Support for nearly thirty years. His decision to prioritize this cause underscores his dedication to raising awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and innovative cancer research.

During the visit, King Charles emphasised the significance of early detection, drawing from his own personal journey with cancer. His candidness about his health condition has set a refreshing precedent, resonating with the public and encouraging individuals to seek medical advice at the first sign of symptoms.

As he toured the cancer treatment center, King Charles demonstrated keen interest in the medical advancements aimed at early cancer detection. Engaging with medical teams and patients alike, he imparted words of encouragement and shared insights from his own outpatient treatment experience.

One poignant moment during the visit occurred when King Charles conversed with Lesley Woodbridge, a chemotherapy patient undergoing treatment. He empathetically shared, "I've got to have my treatment this afternoon as well," illustrating his solidarity with those battling cancer.

In a significant announcement, King Charles was unveiled as the new patron of Cancer Research UK. During his visit, he was slated to meet with Cancer Research UK's chief clinician, Charlie Swanton, to discuss groundbreaking projects such as TRACERx, focused on lung cancer research.

While Buckingham Palace heralded King Charles' return to public duties as a positive step forward, precautions will be taken to ensure his continued well-being. The palace emphasised that forthcoming engagements would be carefully adapted to minimise any risks to his recovery.

While specific details regarding the extent of his upcoming engagements remain undisclosed, it has been confirmed that King Charles will host Japan's Emperor and Empress for a state visit later this month. However, his attendance at other significant events, such as his birthday parade in London and the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Normandy, remains uncertain, CNN reported.

