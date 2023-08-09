KJo to commemorate at length his 25 years as a filmmaker at IFFM

Mumbai, Aug 9 Filmmaker Karan Johar will be seen engaging in an in-depth conversation at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), celebrating his remarkable 25 years of dedication to the Indian film industry.

Scheduled to take place on August 10, at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, this chat promises to delve into the depths of Karan Johar's journey throughout the years.

Karan said in a statement: "I am deeply humbled and honored to be a part of the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, commemorating 25 years of my journey in Indian cinema. It's been an incredible ride, filled with moments of creativity, collaboration, and the sheer joy of storytelling."

The filmmaker is excited to engage in a reflective conversation, sharing insights into his experiences, challenges, and the evolution of his cinematic vision.

"This occasion holds a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for the recognition of my contributions to the industry. Indian cinema has been my passion, and I look forward to celebrating this milestone with fellow filmmakers, enthusiasts, and the audience. Here's to the magic of movies and the power of storytelling!"

The discussion will encapsulate his creative evolution, cinematic achievements, and the transformative impact he has had on the Indian film landscape. It is an exceptional opportunity for attendees to gain insight into the mind of a master storyteller who has redefined the very essence of filmmaking.

In recognition of his extraordinary contributions, the festival will also honor Karan Johar with a distinguished award on August 11, acknowledging his exceptional role as the prima donna of larger-than-life storytelling.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Festival director said: "Karan Johar's journey in the film industry has been nothing short of inspiring. His cinematic creations have touched the hearts of millions, and his legacy is an integral part of Indian cinema's vibrant narrative. We are honored to have him grace our festival and share his insights with the audience."

--IANS

