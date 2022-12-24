Kochhar Saga: Loans were adjusted in RTL of Rs 1,730 cr, but firms declared NPA, says CBI

By IANS | Published: December 24, 2022 10:42 PM 2022-12-24T22:42:04+5:30 2022-12-24T23:00:07+5:30

New Delhi, Dec 24 The Centre Bureau of Investigation Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency ...

Kochhar Saga: Loans were adjusted in RTL of Rs 1,730 cr, but firms declared NPA, says CBI | Kochhar Saga: Loans were adjusted in RTL of Rs 1,730 cr, but firms declared NPA, says CBI

Kochhar Saga: Loans were adjusted in RTL of Rs 1,730 cr, but firms declared NPA, says CBI

Next

New Delhi, Dec 24 The Centre Bureau of Investigation

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Centre bureau of investigation disclaimer Centre bureau of investigation disclaimer