Kunal Jaisingh's Sydney vacation with Bharati: ‘Pure magic’

Mumbai, Sep 10 'Ishqbaaz' fame actor Kunal Jaisingh, who is on a vacation to Sydney, Australia with his wife and actress Bharati Kumar, said they are exploring the natural beauty, culture and the lifestyle of the country.

Talking about his vacation, Kunal said: “Since a long time I wanted to explore Sydney. But finally me and my wife Bharati made our way to unveiling the captivating charm of the Land Down Under, our journey to Sydney, Australia was nothing short of magical.”

“With a heart pulsating to the rhythm of a vibrant cityscape, golden beaches, iconic landmarks, and a riveting culture, Sydney unfurled a spectacular canvas before me,” he shared.

Jaisingh is known for playing lead roles in family drama like 'Durga Aur Charu', 'Pavitra Bhagya' and 'Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho'. While, Bharati did shows like ‘Ishaan’, ‘Humse Hai Life’, ‘The Buddy Project’, and ‘Pyar Tune Kya Kiya’.

Kunal praised his vacation destination as he feels unbelievably relaxed in the foreign country.

The actor continued, "Every moment we are spending here is an immersion into the beautiful symphony of life. The hustle of the city, the tranquil waves of the Pacific, the mesmeric silhouette of the Sydney Opera House and the grandeur of the Harbour Bridge, all are becoming a part of my tale to share with my love ones once I'm back."

“We are enjoying exploring the natural beauty, culture and the life style here that perfectly encapsulate the spirit of this city and my voyage. There are just so many things to do here, it’s impossible to get bored no matter how long you’re there. The food and the beautiful beaches are fantastic here, and all that surf and sunshine make you feel unbelievably relaxed,” he added.

Kunal met Bharati on the sets of ‘The Buddy Project’ in 2013, and the two dated for around five years. They got married in December 2018 in Mumbai.

--IANS

