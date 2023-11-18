Kuwait oil price falls by USD 2.44 to reach USD 82.27 pb

Kuwait City [Kuwait], November 18 (ANI/WAM): The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 2.44 to reach USD 82.27 per barrel on Friday, compared to USD 84.71 per barrel the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate in the global markets rose by USD 3.19 and USD 2.99 to settle at USD 80.61 per barrel and USD 75.89 per barrel respectively. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor