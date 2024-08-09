Kuwait's charity sends emergency aid package to flood victims in Yemen

Kuwait City, Aug 9 Kuwaiti AlNajat Charity Society Foundation announced that it will send urgent aid to people affected by the torrential rains and severe floods in northern Yemen, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

According to the agency, the relief aid, consisting of food, water, and shelter supplies of tents, blankets, and mattresses, is estimated at 50,000 Kuwaiti dinars (about $164,000), aiming at helping 1,000 affected families, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abdullah Al-Shihab, head of the media sector at the foundation, was quoted as saying, "This urgent aid is at its first stage and is a continuation of the humanitarian and relief efforts undertaken by the association in various countries, especially sister countries, in light of crises and disasters."

The Kuwaiti government also affirmed its commitment to facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need in the affected areas.

The Yemeni government on Thursday called for international support to help address the damage caused by recent heavy rains and floods in its key provinces.

Local health authorities reported on Wednesday that heavy rains and floods killed at least 39 people in northern Yemen. While the World Health Organization in Yemen announced on Thursday that severe floods have resulted in 30 fatalities and five missing persons.

Yemen's National Center of Meteorology has issued a warning of possible continuing rainstorms across the country, advising people to keep away from flood paths.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating conflict since late 2014 when the Houthis seized control of the capital, Sanaa, and large swathes of the country. A UN-brokered truce in April 2022 led to a significant reduction in hostilities, but the country has continued to grapple with severe economic challenges and political divisions.

The latest natural disaster is said to compound the challenges faced by a population already struggling with widespread poverty, malnutrition, and limited access to basic services.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor