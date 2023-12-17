Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf laid to rest in private ceremony

Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 17 : Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 86, who passed away on Saturday, was laid to rest in a private ceremony today, Al Jazeera reported.

On Sunday, state television broadcast a prayer ritual at the Bilal bin Rabah mosque in Kuwait City and a burial procession to the Sulaibikhat cemetery for the emir, both of which were attended by only the royal family.

Outside of the al-Sabah family, only Parliament Speaker Ahmed al-Sadoun was permitted to attend the mosque prayers.

Kuwait's new emir, 83-year-old Sheikh Meshaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, was spotted escorting his half-brother's coffin, which was covered in a Kuwaiti flag, at the event, according to Al Jazeera.

On Monday and Tuesday, the new emir will receive condolences from the general population.

A 40-day period of mourning has begun, and government offices will be closed for three days until Tuesday. Flags were flown at half-mast over Kuwait City, while giant digital billboards presented images of the late king.

Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died at the age of 86 on Saturday, according to Al Jazeera.

"With great sadness and sorrow, wethe Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the worldmourn the late His Highness the Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away to his Lord today," Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Sabah, the minister of his emiri court, said in a statement on Saturday as it aired on state television, according to Al Jazeera.

Sheikh Nawaf was sworn-in in September 2020, following the death in the United States of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, at the age of 91.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, his predecessor and brother, had reigned for 14 years and was a crucial factor in developing the Arab state's foreign policy. He died in September 2020, at the age of 91, according to Al Jazeera.

Sheikh Nawaf maintained positions of influence for decades before ascending to the throne. In 2006, he was named heir apparent, and he was acting as defence minister when Iraqi soldiers invaded the oil-rich emirate in 1990. In the wake of threats from armed organisations, he also served as interior minister.

The Indian government has declared state mourning across the country on Sunday as a mark of respect for the departed leader. As a part of state mourning, the Indian Tricolour is being flown at half-mast throughout the country on all buildings where it is flown regularly.

The Indian Tricolour is also being flown at half-mast at all buildings of Indian high commissions, embassies, consulates and India Houses all over the world. All official entertainment activities have been cancelled for today.

In the press release, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "In the demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait has lost a visionary leader who took the country towards progress and prosperity. India and Kuwait maintained close and friendly relations under the leadership of the late Amir."

"He was steadfast in guiding and strengthening bilateral engagements for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries. The large Indian expatriate community in Kuwait will miss his presence and compassionate care," it added.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is "deeply saddened" to learn about the unfortunate demise of the Emir of Kuwait.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait."

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri alongwith Indian Embassy officials paid homage to Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah today.

The Minister and the Indian community in Kuwait observed a 2-minute silence.

Hardeep Singh Puri has travelled to Kuwait to pay condolences on behalf of the government and the people of India.

