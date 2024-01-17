Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, No Doubt to headline Coachella 2024

Los Angeles, Jan 17 The line-up for the upcoming edition of the Coachella festival has been announced. Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler, the Creator and No Doubt are set to headline the 2024 Coachella festival.

The line-up was announced by the promoters Goldenvoice announced on Tuesday. The lineup poster appears below, reports Variety.

Peso Pluma, Blur, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Sublime, Lil Uzi Vert, Grimes, Victoria Monet, Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Justice, Deftones and Lil Yachty are also on the list with big looks for rising artistes like Bizarrap, Khruangbin and others.

As per Variety, the 23rd installment of the festival takes place at its home at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California on the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21. Those who purchased tickets for the 2023 or 2022 festival have early access to passes during the loyalty presale starting Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. PST. The general presale begins Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. PST.

YouTube returns in 2023 as the exclusive livestream partner for both Coachella weekends on the festival’s official YouTube channel. This year marks the third with a curious fourth headlining slot at the bottom of the festival poster, which gives the artiste headliner billing — via the all-important font-size hierarchy — but without a specific date; the first three headliners top the bills for each of the festival’s three days.

Its meaning has never been fully clear: At first it seemed that the billing was either a late-night dance slot or sort of insurance headliner in case one of the main headliners pulled out (which ended up being the case with Swedish House Mafia in 2022, who took over the Sunday-night slots with the Weeknd when Kanye West cancelled just days before the festival).

However, last year, when Frank Ocean pulled out of the second weekend after his controversial headlining slot during the first, his place was taken by Blink-182 while Harris played late-night DJ sets. This year, with veteran alt-rock act No Doubt in that position, the significance is even more confusing.

Sources say that Dua Lipa and Shakira, both of whom have new albums on the way in 2024, were also in contention to headline; Lipa reportedly bowed out because the timing did not work, while festival organisers reportedly passed on Shakira.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor