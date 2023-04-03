Landmark Group contributes AED5 million towards '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign

Dubai [UAE], April 3 (/WAM): Landmark Group announced that it will be contributing AED5 million towards the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramzan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Orgsed by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign aims to create sustainable solutions and implement effective programmes to fight hunger and support underprivileged populations.

Renuka Jagti, Chairwoman of Landmark Group said, "The UAE has become known for launching inspiring humtarian drives during Ramzan. Our contribution to the largest Ramzan food aid endowment fund reflects our commitment to giving and represents Landmark Group's philosophy of creating exceptional value for all lives we touch."

"The campaign is particularly significant at a time when tens of millions of people struggle with hunger and food insecurity. Every little contribution to this endowment fund will positively impact the lives of the vulnerable, including children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of crises and natural disasters," she added.

The "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign is a testament to the UAE's commitment to its humtarian responsibility, and its keenness to extend help and aid to communities everywhere in their time of need. It is a practical example of its community's long-held values of giving, compassion and solidarity, evident by the contributions of philanthropists and leading humtarians. (/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor