Landslide in Yemen kills seven: paramedics

Sanaa, Nov 11 Seven people died on Monday in a landslide in the village of Beit Al-Baras in Yemen's northwestern province of Al-Mahwit, according to paramedics.

The disaster also resulted in several injuries and significant damage to homes as large rocks swept through the area. Rescue operations are currently underway to aid those affected.

Yemen has been grappling with severe weather, including heavy rains and floods, during this year's rainy season, exacerbating the country's ongoing humanitarian crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

The country's health system, already stretched thin after a decade of civil war, is struggling to provide basic medical care due to a shortage of specialized doctors, medical supplies, and infrastructure, as reported by the UN.

--IANS

as/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor