Large contingents of law enforcement agencies surround Imran's home as govt mulls arrest

Islamabad, Aug 22 Large contingents of law enforcement agencies, police commandos, Rangers and constabulary were deployed around the Banigala, the residence of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and all roads and pathways leading towards it were sealed to avoid any untoward incident.

However, it was not yet decided whether Khan would be arrested or put under house arrest, sources engaged in sketching the strategy of the operation told The News.

"Negotiations with Imran Khan are underway, as the PTI leader wants to avoid arrest or house arrest," the sources said, adding that the authorities have multiple plans to handle the situation with the help of law enforcement agencies, but were waiting for a green signal from the quarters concerned.

"Imran Khan is seeking the facility to approach the higher judiciary for obtaining relief, but he will have to surrender before the police as the first step," the sources added.

The former premier is in contact with the party leadership on mobile phone and giving instructions in case of his arrest, sources added.

PTI activists are gathering around Banigala, but no untoward incident was reported till the filing of the report, The News reported.

According to sources, the Interior Ministry had sought written permission from the Prime Minister's Office for the arrest of PTI chief.

Sources said the arrest would be made with the consensus of all the parties in the ruling alliance.

Meanwhile, PPP leader and former President Asif Ali Zardari has opposed Khan's arrest. He believes that the arrest would cause political damage to the ruling alliance.

On Sunday, the government had mulled over legal options for action against Khan in the sedition case already filed against the party leader Shahbaz Gill.

According to official sources, at least two meetings were held at the Interior Ministry where legal options were mulled over for action against the former premier.

"The Interior Ministrysought advice from attorney general for Pakistan (AGP) and the law ministry over two options: whether Khan's name could be added to the FIR registered against Shahbaz Gill or a new case should be registered against him," The News quoted the sourcesas saying.

They said the rally taken out in support of Shahbaz Gill in Islamabad also violated Section 144 and an FIR could also be registered over it.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said Khan had threatened the institutions in his speech on Saturday, regretting that the former premier threatened a female judge by her name.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor