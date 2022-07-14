Large haul of drugs seized in Myanmar

Yangon, July 14 Myanmar authorities seized 141.72 kg drugs in an anti-drug operation in the northernmost Kachin state.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint police force confiscated 16.72 kg heroin and 125 kg raw opium worth over 560 million kyats (302,702 US dollars) and arrested two suspects in Mohnyin township on July 9, state-owned Myanma Alinn newspaper reported.

The anti-narcotic agents also seized 210 million kyats (113,513 dollars) worth of 60 blocks of heroin weighing 21 kg along with one suspect in Muse township of Shan state on July 10, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the newspaper.

The suspects were charged under the country's law. Further investigations were underway, it added.

