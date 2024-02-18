Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 'Introducing Zayed National Museum

Dubai [UAE], February 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, today inaugurated the 'Introducing Zayed National Museum: The Foundations of Unity' exhibition, being held at the Etihad Museum from February 18 to December 5, 2024.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum in collaboration with Dubai Culture, the exhibition pays tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for his monumental role in uniting the emirates and enhancing its global leadership and prominence. Delving into the extensive collections of Zayed National Museum and the UAE's cultural heritage, the exhibition commemorates Sheikh Zayed's enduring legacy and values.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum highlighted the national significance of the exhibition, which showcases the UAE's rich history and vibrant culture through its array of historical treasures.

"The exhibition stands as a crucial educational resource, enriching future generations with cultural knowledge and serving as a comprehensive record of our tangible, intangible and cultural heritage. It sheds light on the foundational milestones of the UAE, notably focusing on the significant historical moment on 18 February, 1968, when late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum laid the cornerstone for the establishment of the United Arab Emirates."

Her Highness added: "The 'Introducing Zayed National Museum: The Foundations of Unity' exhibition strengthens the fabric of our Emirati culture, serving as a bridge between our vibrant past and evolving present. It plays a vital role in introducing residents and visitors alike to our nation's culture, rich history, regional connections, and fostering a sense of national identity among our youth."

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, said: "Shaping our national identity, Sheikh Zayed's inspiring legacy has been the guiding blueprint for our efforts to promote and safeguard Emirati heritage. This exhibition that honours leadership, diplomacy, and unity will showcase how Zayed National Museum will shed light on the collective history, culture and stories of the UAE and its people."

The exhibition is part of a series organised by Zayed National Museum, which will tour the UAE, incorporating distinct elements from each emirate while also narrating the broader story of national unity. It will feature a model of Zayed National Museum located at the heart of the cultural district on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.

Alongside the model, there will be a variety of engaging activities and workshops inspired by the late Sheikh Zayed's life, highlighting his passion for nature and falconry. Additionally, the exhibition will host several panel discussions and dialogues, focusing on the pivotal role of the Union in the founding and development of the UAE.

Offering visitors an immersive experience, the exhibition presents a carefully curated collection of artifacts, films and archival images that depict the life of the Founding Father. Delving into his significant life events and formative years in Al Ain, it showcases the cultural and environmental influences that shaped his visionary leadership.

The exhibition also explores Sheikh Zayed's deep connection with his people, exemplified through open council meetings, and highlights key moments such as his partnership with Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed. Featuring photographs capturing their historic meeting and the signing of the UAE constitution in 1971, it provides insight into the nation's journey towards unity and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

