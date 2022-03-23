Lavrov says Ukraine events an attempt by the West to establish a new order

Moscow, March 23 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that what is happening in the world at the moment is "not only and not so much about Ukraine", this is an attempt to create a new world order.

He said this during a speech at MGIMO.

"What is happening now in the world, of course, is not only, and not so much about Ukraine, it is about attempts to form a new order," Lavrov said, RT reported..

He added that the West "in a narrow circle" writes rules that "pass out as the ultimate truth and require everyone to comply with these rules."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine was made a tool to contain Russia.

And in terms of the Russian direction of NATO policy, Ukraine was chosen as an instrument for suppressing Russian independence... For this Ukraine to be an effective instrument of deterrence, it had to become anti-Russia, as our president recently formulated, and in this sense, neo-Nazism was planted and encouraged there," Lavrov said at a meeting with students and teachers of MGIMO.

According to Lavrov, the ultimate goal of the West is the revival of a unipolar world, Izvestia reported.

"There is no doubt that one of the rules that the West wants to implement is the containment of any competitor. Now here is Russia, China has been declared next, or all this will happen in parallel. And the goal of this rules-based world order is nothing less than the complete revival of the unipolar world," Lavrov summed up.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor