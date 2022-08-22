Leaders of US, Britain, France and Germany discuss war in Ukraine

Washington, Aug 22 US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the nearly six-month-old war in Ukraine.

The White House on Sunday said in a statement that the four leaders spoke about the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, where repeated shelling has raised fears of a potential catastrophe, dpa news agency reported.

They agreed on "the need to avoid military operations near the plant" and for UN nuclear experts to inspect the sprawling site first hand in order to help ensure its safety and security, the White House added.

In Germany, Scholz's spokesman said they were in agreement "that support for Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression would be continued on a sustained basis".

