Lebanon: Israel conducts precision airstrikes on Hezbollah's UAV production, storage sites and drone workshop

Beirut [Lebanon], June 6 : Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) shared operational details of conducting precision strikes at Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon late on Thursday, stretching to the early hours of Friday. The IDF said that it attacked drone production sites, warehouses and manufacturing units of Hezbollah's air force unit.

As per Avichay Adraee, IDF Spokesperson for the Arab Media, the warning was issued to the residents of Ain Qana village in southern Lebanon by informing them that they were located near facilities belonging to Hezbollah and were thereby advised to empty the locations ahead of the precision strikes.

https://x.com/AvichayAdraee/status/1930709251221016862

Providing the details of the strikes, the IDF said that the precision-guided airstrikes were carried out in southern suburbs and southern Lebanon to target Hezbollah's air force unit (Unit 127) by using warplanes.

The strikes became significant as Unit 127 was responsible for carrying out over 1000 drone launches and reconnaissance operations towards Israel, as per the IDF.

IDF also alleged that Hezbollah's air force unit produced thousands of drones, through funding and guidance from groups from Iran.

Observing that the Hezbollah infrastructures were placed in the heart of the Lebanese civilian population, IDF decried Hezbollah for using the Lebanese population as human shields.

The IDF also provided visuals of the airstrikes.

Calling the actions of Hezbollah a violation of the understandings achieved between Israel and Lebanon, the IDF affirmed that it remains prepared on both the offensive and defensive levels to eliminate any threat to Israel and its citizens and will prevent any attempt to rebuild Hezbollah's capabilities.

https://x.com/AvichayAdraee/status/1930766409648234556

According to Al Jazeera, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued a statement condemning the strikes. He called on the international community to deter Israel from "continuing its aggressions" and compel it to withdraw from Lebanese territory fully.

The report by Al Jazeera also noted that the Lebanese army on Friday condemned the attacks and said it may suspend cooperation with the committee monitoring the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire.

