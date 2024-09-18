Lebanon Pagers Blast: Taiwan Firm Clarifies Role in Hezbollah Pager Bombings, Points to European Manufacturer

Pager bombings have caused chaos in parts of Lebanon and Syria. The attack was planned. A series of pager explosions spread panic throughout Lebanon. The attack was targeted at the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Lebanon blamed Israel for the attack. In this whole case, the Taiwanese company that makes the pager has reacted to the incident.

Hsu Ching Kuang, the founder and chairman of Taiwan's Gold Apollo Company, who came into the limelight after the attack, said that the products that caused the explosion were not our products. Only our brand name is used for those products. We are a responsible company. But this incident is very shameful, he said.

"Our company did not make these pagers. These pagers were made by a European company. This company has the right to use our company's brand. However, they did not disclose the name of the company that made these pagers," the Taiwanese company also said.

The blasts began at 3:30 p.m. local time in the Lebanese capital Beirut and several parts of southern Lebanon, in the eastern Bekaa Valley. This area is considered important for Hezbollah. According to the information received, the explosion lasted for about an hour. Locals in the Daniyah area said they could hear explosions for about an hour.

Why use pagers?

After the attack on Israel on October 7 last year, Hezbollah's top leadership ordered its soldiers to use pagers instead of mobile phones or the Internet to communicate. This is because the Israeli Army and Mossad constantly track the location of Hezbollah fighters. A unique feature of a pager is that its location cannot be tracked.