Legacy of Gatka: Spiritual sikh martial art and heritage

New Delhi [India], October 14 : The Sikh Warrior tradition, Gatka is a traditional Sikh martial art that traces its roots back to the 17th century when sikh warriors, known as Nihangs, developed it as a means of self-defence and protecting their faith, Khalsa Vox reported on Saturday.

According to Khalsa Vox, with the traditional connection, it also carries a spiritual connection as well. Gatka is deeply intertwined with Sikh spirituality and principles. Practitioners often emphasize the importance of moral values and self-discipline in addition to combat techniques.

Unlike many martial arts, Gatka is non-competitive in nature. It focuses on personal development, self-defence, and preserving Sikh traditions rather than tournaments or competitions.

As per Khalsa Vox, Gatka is a significant part of Sikh culture and heritage. It has been passed down through generations and is often performed during Sikh festivals and ceremonies, such as Vaisakhi

The Gatka incorporates the use of various weapons, including swords, sticks, and daggers. Practitioners are trained in both armed and unarmed combat techniques, making it a comprehensive martial art.

