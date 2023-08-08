Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with Mick Jagger

Los Angeles, Aug 8 The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star Leonardo DiCaprio was seen partying with rocker Mick Jagger as his party-fuelled Ibiza trip continues.

The actor was pictured making his way to a yacht, which the Rolling Stones frontman was already onboard, off the coast of Casa Jondal, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Leo wore a black baseball cap, pulled down to hide the top half of his face as he made his way down the jetty, surrounded by his security detail.

As per Mirror.co.uk, he kept it casual, wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts and white sneakers. In another snap, Leo can be seen sitting next to Mick, who wore a black and purple patterned shirt and a white baseball cap and engaged in conversation with the movie star.

The pair sat comfortably in a smaller boat which presumably took them to Leo's $150m mega-yacht, which could be seen in the background of the photos. The sighting came after Leo was joined by a 'Love Island' actress on the latest stop on his yacht trip around Europe.

Mirror.co.uk further states that the 48-year-old actor, who reportedly prefers not to date women over the age of 25, docked in Ibiza with more friends joining him to the party island.

Reality TV fans will be quick to recognise Arabella Chi on board, sunning herself alongside the actor.

Arabella, who caused tension in the 2019 series, wore a tiny gold bikini as she partied on deck. The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star kept it casual in the Mediterranean with a white linen shirt and a baseball cap.

--IANS

