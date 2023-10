Libyan PM pledges to reform national education system

Tripoli, Oct 6 Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah has pledged to reform the education system in the country.

"I renew the commitment of our government to implement all its pledges to reform the education system at all levels, and to continue all building, construction and development works for educational facilities and to establish the enforceable rights of teachers," Dbeibah said on Thursday in a statement to Libyan teachers on the occasion of the World Teachers' Day.

"I also extend my gratitude to every teacher who faces daily obstacles and difficulties in their commute to their workplace, coming from long distances and under different and fluctuating weather conditions in order to remain committed to daily teaching of values and educating young people," the statement added.

Dbeibah also paid tribute to the teachers who died in the recent floods that hit eastern Libya, Xinhua news agency reported.

On September 10, Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered Libya's worst floods in decades, killing thousands and severely damaging the region's infrastructure.

Earlier in September, the Libyan government announced plans to build 1,500 new schools all over the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor