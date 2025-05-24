"Links to terror attacks in India invariably traced back to Pakistan": Kanimozhi-led delegation highlights fight against cross-border terrorism

Moscow [Russia], May 24 : DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, leading an all-party delegation to Russia, on Saturday asserted that links to terrorist attacks in India are always "traced back to Pakistan," as she reiterated India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

The delegation is in Moscow to brief Russian leaders on India's response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed, and cross-border terrorism.

Speaking to the media, Kanimozhi said that India had responded with responsibility, ensuring that civilians in Pakistan were not harmed, and that only terrorist camps were targeted. She added that Pakistan, in contrast, resorted to military aggression by targeting civilian areas.

"India had no choice but to respond. But when India responded, we responded responsibly. We ensured no civilian was affected. We (during Operation Sindoor) only targeted the installations where terrorists were sheltered and trained. They resorted to military aggression and targeted gurdwaras, temples, residential areas where Indian civilians lived, and even our military bases," she told reporters.

Kanimozhi underscored that successive Indian Prime Ministers from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Narendra Modi have made efforts to bring lasting peace between India and Pakistan. However, she said India has consistently been the victim of terrorist attacks, with links invariably traced back to Pakistan. She reaffirmed India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, saying that "terrorism and sponsoring it are not different things."

"From Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Atal Bihari Vajpayee to PM Narendra Modi, they all made attempts to bring permanent peace between India and Pakistan. We have always taken the lead, but unfortunately, we have also been hurt because of terrorist attacks in different parts of India, and the link always traces back to Pakistan, every time. Finally, it's time that we will not accept any excuse and call a spade a spade. Prime Minister said it clearly that terrorism and sponsoring terrorism are not two different things," she said.

Kanimozhi said that the delegation was in Russia on behalf of the Government of India to engage with a long-standing strategic partner and explain India's position after the launch of Operation Sindoor, conducted in response to the Pahalgam attack.

"The government of India has sent this delegation to engage with Russia, which has been a very important and strategic partner. A good friend of India for decades. We have worked together on many issues and maintain close relationships - be it diplomatic, strategic, trade, or cultural exchanges. We have grown closer together," she said.

Referring to the attack in Pahalgam, she said terrorists infiltrated from Pakistan and gunned down 26 civilians in front of their families. She added that the terror outfit responsible claimed responsibility twice, but Pakistan shielded the group at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"On April 22, terrorists from Pakistan shot dead 26 tourists in Indian territory, in front of their families and children. It shook the conscience of the world. One of the terror organisations, harboured in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the killing twice. Yet, Pakistan chose to protect them in the UNSC and didn't allow to name the (terrorist) group responsible for the attack on Indian soil," she said.

The delegation, led by Kanimozhi, includes Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajeev Rai, Capt. Brijesh Chowta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Ashok Kumar Mittal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and former Ambassador Manjeev S Puri.

They arrived in Moscow on Friday.

On Saturday, the delegation members paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, where they were warmly welcomed by Indian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Vinay Kumar.

They also held a meeting with the Russian State Duma and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Apart from Russia, the delegation will visit Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain to highlight Operation Sindoor and reaffirm India's unwavering stand against terrorism.

