Liquor giant Diageo stops export of Smirnoff, Vodka to Russia and Ukraine

Alcohol company has paused the export of its products to Russia and Ukraine, according to a Reuters report. “Our priority is the safety of our people in Ukraine and the wider region,” a spokesperson said. The British company produces brands such as Smirnoff, Guinness, Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan and White Horse. The decision came amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24. The offensive entered its eight day on Thursday with Russia claiming that it has taken over the southern city of Kherson, located 547 kms from capital Kyiv. However, the Russian military have failed to capture major cities like Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol.

At least 10 states in the United States, including Alabama, Utah and Ohio, have also banned import of Russian vodka and other liquor, reported Forbes. Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador have also removed Russian liquor products from their shelves, reported Business Insider. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian delegation said Thursday it was en route for a second round of ceasefire talks with Russia on the day Ukraine lost its first major city to Russian forces. Russia's delegation -- led by President Vladimir Putin's aide Vladmir Medinsky -- said its proposals have to do with "military-technical, humanitarian-international and political" aspects. According to Belarus and Russia, the talks will take place in the Belovezhskaya Pushcha in Belarus's Brest region close to the border with Poland. A first round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place earlier this week on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, but brought no results.