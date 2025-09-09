Lithuanian President approves new govt without environment, energy ministers

Vilnius, Sep 9 Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Tuesday approved the new government led by Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene, but left the posts of environment and energy ministers vacant, the Baltic News Service (BNS) reported.

The Nemunas Dawn party, which was allotted the two portfolios under the coalition deal, had nominated Povilas Poderskis for environment minister and lawyer Mindaugas Jablonskis for energy minister.

But, the President said that he could not make a decision regarding the two candidates, as they were nominated on the final day. He has not yet met them, nor has he received a report from the special services on Jablonskis.

The new government will take office once the parliament approves its program, likely next week. The ruling parties still have time to agree with the president on the candidates for the ministers of the environment and energy.

Former Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas stepped down on August 4, triggering the automatic resignation of the entire cabinet.

The Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP), Nemunas Dawn, the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union (LFGU) and the Christian Families Alliance signed an agreement in late August to form a new ruling coalition, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Earlier in August, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda had submitted to the country's Parliament, the Seimas, the nomination of Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) member Inga Ruginiene as Prime Minister, the Presidential Office said.

Nauseda told LRT TV that the information available so far gives reason to believe Ruginiene will "successfully do the job" as Prime Minister, though her background requires "more attention".

He said that their first meeting lasted two hours -- unusually long -- and that in some areas, such as parts of her personal history, he had to rely on her answers.

Ruginiene has faced public questions about relatives in Russia, visits to the country, her husband's business interests, and her forestry degree, which she completed in one year.

Nauseda met with her twice before forwarding her nomination to the Seimas.

Ruginiene, 44, was elected to Parliament for the first time in 2024.

Prior to her political career, she served as chair of the Lithuanian Confederation of Trade Unions.

