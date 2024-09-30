Living conditions in Gaza are inhumane: UNRWA

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 30 (ANI/WAM): The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has said people in Gaza are living in "inhumane" conditions.

The agency said on the social media platform X, that piles of waste are accumulating in central Gaza, while sewage water is leaking into the streets.

"Families have no choice but to live next to this accumulated waste, exposing them to foul odours and the imminent risk of a health disaster," the UNWRA added.

The UN agency called for an immediate ceasefire. (ANI/WAM)

