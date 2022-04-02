London court to issue warrant on Assange's extradition to US on April 20: WikiLeaks

The Westminster Magistrate's Court of the United Kingdom will issue a warrant on April 20 to proceed with extradition to the United States of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

"Westminster Magistrate's Court, Wednesday, April 20, am The magistrate will issue the order to extradite Julian #Assange to the United States. The order will then go to [UK Home Secretary Priti Patel] for approval. Assange's defence will make submissions to Patel (deadline 18 May)," WikiLeaks said on Twitter.

Assange has been on remand at the Belmarsh maximum-security prison in southeast London since October 2020, after serving an 11-month sentence for breaking bail conditions. In December 2021, the London High Court ruled in favour of the US appeal to extradite Assange, overturning an earlier decision that the Australian journalist cannot be extradited to the US due to health issues and the inhumane conditions he might face in the US prison system.

Assange is wanted by the US on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on the atrocities committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghstan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, Assange may be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison. (/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor